Chris Evans in 'serious' romance with Alba Baptista: 'His family adores her'

Chris Evan has found a new lady love in his life.



The actor is reportedly dating Portugese star Alba Baptista "for over a year and it's serious," as per PEOPLE.

"They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,' the source adds.

The news comes after Chris confessed he is looking forward to get married and have kids.

He told PEOPLE: "That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family."

"When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."