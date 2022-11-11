‘The Crown’ season 5 sparks criticism over wrong spelling of Lancashire town

File footage

The Crown season five premiered on Wednesday (Nov. 9) and eagle-eyed fans have noticed an evident mistake in the first episode, which has nothing to do with the storyline.

In the opening scene, Queen Elizabeth II, played by Imelda Staunton, was seen delivering a speech at a dairy factory in the Lancashire village of Warton in the year 1991.

During the scene, Staunton’s character was pictured beside an advertisement bearing the name “Morecombe” — the incorrect spelling of Morecambe, a nearby town.

Netflix series’ fans were quick to highlight the spelling error on social media as many of them took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment over the mistake.

“Never mind the historical inaccuracies of #TheCrown .. they’ve spelt Morecambe wrong !!!” BBC radio host Graham Liver wrote.

“@TheCrownNetflix seriously? You do know that ‘Morecombe’ doesn’t exist and ‘Morecambe’ does? Think you need to sack a few researchers. I’m shocked such a schoolgirl error was made. Bet you thought no one would notice…. #TheCrown #netflix #morecambe #lancashire,” another added.

One user commented, “First episode of #TheCrown, buzzing that Morecambe was mentioned… then they spelt it wrong.”

Inspired by real events, The Crown tells the story of Her Majesty and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

The latest installment chronicles the events of mid-1990s including the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

Season five of The Crown is now streaming on Netflix.