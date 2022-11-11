 
Lahore CCPO Dogar’s suspension notice declared illegal

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. — Twitter/File
  • Federal Services Tribunal sets aside government’s notification suspending Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.
  • Tribunal declares his suspension against the law and contrary to the verdicts of the top court.
  • Dogar was suspended after an angry mob of PTI supporters staged a protest demonstration outside the Governor House in Lahore.

ISLAMABAD: The ongoing tug-of-war between the Centre and the Punjab government further intensified after the Federal Services Tribunal Friday set aside the federal government’s notification suspending Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, declaring it “against the law”.

On November 5, the federal government suspended Lahore CCPO Dogar with immediate effect. The move came a day after an angry mob of PTI supporters staged a protest demonstration outside the Governor House in Lahore against the assassination attempt on the life of the party’s Chairman Imran Khan.

“Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan presently serving under Government of Punjab, is placed under suspension, with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the notification issued by the establishment division.

The cop at the centre of the feud between the federal and Punjab governments, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, challenged his suspension as the CCPO in the Lahore High Court (LHC). He also moved the Federal Services Tribunal against his suspension.

In a two-page written verdict, the tribunal comprising Asim Akram and Mushtaq Jadoon suspended the federal government’s November 5 notification.

Approving Dogar’s appeal against the federal government's decision, the tribunal declared his suspension against the law and contrary to the verdicts of the top court.

