Tired of unwanted missed calls on WhatsApp? This upcoming feature will save you

WhatsApp's application logo on a smartphone's interface. — AFP/File

WhatsApp will roll out a new feature for its users that will allow them to remain undisrupted by missed calls in the midst of crucial meetings or much-needed downtime.



The application will be rolling out the "Do Not Disturb" feature — which is currently under development — to help them ward off annoying missed calls for iOS, Android, and web users.

Once the feature is up and working, it will be easy for users to understand when they miss a call due to the do not disturb settings, according to WABetaInfo.

While the feature is yet to roll out, some beta testers will get advanced access.

— Screengrab via WABetaInfo

As visible in the screenshot above, users can check if they already have the feature available on their accounts.

They will have to enable the "Do Not Disturb" mode in their phone's settings and ask a friend to call for a few seconds.

"In case you see a new label 'Silenced by Do Not Disturb', it means the feature is finally enabled for your WhatsApp account," WABetaInfo reported.

WABetaInfo adds that the information will only show up for users who have the feature enabled on their phone after its availability, while the recipient will not find out if they missed the call.