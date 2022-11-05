WhatsApp to allow editing messages on iOS: report

Images shows a person holding a phone with WhatsApp.— Unsplash

The news of the microblogging platform Twitter working on editing posts made rounds on social media previously. Now, the instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to edit messages.

According to the platform's watchdog WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will introduce the feature to a future update of the meta-owned service on the iOS version.

“WhatsApp is working on editing messages, for a future update of the app,” WABetaInfo's tweet said.

The screenshot posted by WABetaInfo shows the edit option appearing on the context menu when tapped for a while. Among other features like "copy" and "delete", an option says "edit".

If a user edits the message, it will appear in the chat with the label "edited".

Users will have fifteen minutes to make changes to their messages after which the option will no longer be available.

On November 03, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg announced that the long-awaited WhatsApp Communities feature will be accessible to users all around the world.

“With Communities, admins will now have the tools to organize conversations under one umbrella," he said.

"We have built a bunch of new features such as reactions, larger file sharing and we are now rolling out polls, 32-person calls, shareable call links to set up a group call for later and more,” Zuckerberg added.



The introduction of this feature means WhatsApp could be competing against platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. All these platforms allow at least 100 users at a time.

The CEO also revealed that the application will allow up to 1,024 members in a group instead of the previous 512 members limit.