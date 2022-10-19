WhatsApp rolls out new business feature for users

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters/File

WhatsApp has rolled out the application's latest feature for its iOS users using a business account on the app.

The feature was earlier released for Android users utilising the app's business version; however, it will now also be available for those on iOS.

WABetaInfo Wednesday reported that the feature — business tools tab —can be installed by updating the WhatsApp Business beta for iOS.

The WhatsApp news tracker shared that it was earlier limited to businesses which installed the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android; however, it has finally been launched for some business accounts on iOS as well.



"The new tab called 'Tools' replaces the old camera tab if the feature is enabled for your account. Thanks to the business tools tab, it will be easier to reach all messaging tools available to businesses without opening WhatsApp Settings," WABetaInfo mentioned.

Screenshot of the WhatsApp feature as presented on an iOS device. — WABetainfo

Additionally, the social messaging app has added a camera shortcut for businesses that can see the tab. The shortcut can also be used by those on the customer app, allowing them to create a community.

However, since it is a business app update, the feature won't be rolled out to users on WhatsApp Messenger.

The business tools tab is currently released for certain business accounts, which they can use after installing the app's latest update.