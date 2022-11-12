Critics ravage Meghan Markle’s ‘possessive’ grip on royal titles

File Footage

Critics have blasted Meghan Markle about ‘hanging onto’ her royal titles with ‘clenched teeth’



Royal expert Angela Levin offered these insights in her interview with The Royal Tea, hosted by Sarah Hewson.

She joined a panel featuring The Sun's Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson and TalkTV regular and royal commentator Afua Hagan.

She began by questioning Meghan Markle’s intentions for public life and admitted, “Well I think Meghan has wanted to be so private, now wants to do an A to Z of everything that she's like, everything she's been called every bit of her life and you know she's sort of now relying on the odd word, giving her view on it.”

“I think she should just be quiet for a while and get on with her life and stop hanging on to her royal titles and using you know the crown on her note paper and I think she's getting really boring about that.”

Before concluding Ms Levin also added, “You know, find something really interesting you know find an area in your life that's not just about you.”