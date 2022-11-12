 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry issues statement hinting he doesn't plan to overshadow royals on Remembrance Sunday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Prince Harry issues statement hinting he doesnt plan to overshadow royals on Remembrance Sunday

Prince Harry on Friday issued a statement to mark the Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, two days before the United King observed the Remembrance Sunday.

Royal experts in the UK were speculating about whether the Duke of Sussex would "pull a military" stunt on Veterans Day in the US or Remembrance Sunday when the royals will be paying their respects.

In a statement issued on the Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry said, "On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honor servicemembers across the world. These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service. We are proud to work with so many organizations that support veterans and military families, including: The Invictus Games Foundation, The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation. Today and every day, thank you for your service."

It's not known whether the Duke would also issue a statement on November 13 when the UK mark the Remembrance Sunday but it appears that he won't be issuing another statement.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle becoming ‘misogynistic and difficult’: report

Meghan Markle becoming ‘misogynistic and difficult’: report
Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour while honouring husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour while honouring husband Ben Affleck
Britney Spears fans concerned as she reposts old content: ‘Prove you're okay’

Britney Spears fans concerned as she reposts old content: ‘Prove you're okay’
Ozzy Osbourne reveals who he’d want to play him in biopic: ‘Not anyone like Johnny Depp’

Ozzy Osbourne reveals who he’d want to play him in biopic: ‘Not anyone like Johnny Depp’
Critics targeting Meghan's podcast ignore Kate and William's YouTube failure

Critics targeting Meghan's podcast ignore Kate and William's YouTube failure

Selena Gomez 'thrilled' after receiving 'mind-blowing' response over documentary

Selena Gomez 'thrilled' after receiving 'mind-blowing' response over documentary

Critics ravage Meghan Markle’s ‘possessive’ grip on royal titles

Critics ravage Meghan Markle’s ‘possessive’ grip on royal titles
Holly Willoughby chills with daughter Belle, shares glimpses of perfect girls' night

Holly Willoughby chills with daughter Belle, shares glimpses of perfect girls' night
Brad Pitt accused of overstaying his welcome at Aston Martin: ‘Messed up our schedule’

Brad Pitt accused of overstaying his welcome at Aston Martin: ‘Messed up our schedule’
Jennifer Garner oozes charm as she rocks in cream shorts at gala in Hollywood

Jennifer Garner oozes charm as she rocks in cream shorts at gala in Hollywood
David Beckham ‘genuinely cares’ about the suffering of children in Ukraine

David Beckham ‘genuinely cares’ about the suffering of children in Ukraine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already ‘drowning too deep’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already ‘drowning too deep’