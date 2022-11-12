Prince Harry issues statement hinting he doesn't plan to overshadow royals on Remembrance Sunday

Prince Harry on Friday issued a statement to mark the Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, two days before the United King observed the Remembrance Sunday.

Royal experts in the UK were speculating about whether the Duke of Sussex would "pull a military" stunt on Veterans Day in the US or Remembrance Sunday when the royals will be paying their respects.

In a statement issued on the Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry said, "On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honor servicemembers across the world. These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service. We are proud to work with so many organizations that support veterans and military families, including: The Invictus Games Foundation, The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation. Today and every day, thank you for your service."

It's not known whether the Duke would also issue a statement on November 13 when the UK mark the Remembrance Sunday but it appears that he won't be issuing another statement.



