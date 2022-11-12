 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
Harry Styles hits gym with Olivia Wilde ahead of ‘Love On Tour’ concert

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Harry Styles was spotted leaving the gym alongside his girlfriend Olivia Wilde on Friday in Los Angeles.

The As It Was singer, 28, hit the gym after recovering from flu. His latest work out session comes just hours before his scheduled Love on Tour concert at L.A.’s Kia Forum later in the evening.

Last weekend, the Harry’s House singer was forced to postpone three of his sold-out L.A. concert just hours before he was set to take the stage in Inglewood.

Outside the gym, OIivia stunned in a black crop-top which revealed her enviable abs, paired with high-waisted leggings and trainers.

Harry, on the other hand, wore blue top and black shorts as he carried a green bag over his shoulder.

The Watermelon Sugar recently launched a movie career with Olivia directorial Don’t Worry Darling and his latest release, My Policeman, which dropped on Amazon Prime over the weekend. 

