Saturday Nov 12 2022
US calls on India to restore elections, political rights in IIOJK

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu addresses a press conference.— Reuters/File
  •  Lu says human rights violations in India discussed at high-level.
  •  Solution to dispute possible only through direct Pak-India talks.
  • Donald Lu refuses to answer any question regarding Imran Khan.

WASHINGTON: Donald Lu, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, has said that Washington recently pressed the Modi regime to restore local elections and political rights in all the regions across the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“I want to clarify that there has been no change in the American policy on Kashmir,” Lu said while talking to the BBC.

He added that the US has discussed human rights violations in India, especially in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at a high level with New Delhi.

The assistant secretary said the solution to the Kashmir issue was possible only through direct negotiations between India and Pakistan.

He further stated that it should be ensured that the media could continue to do its job in Kashmir. “All this is necessary for peace and it is hoped that peace can be ensured in Kashmir in the coming years.”

In addition, when asked about the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan, Lu said that this project of F-16 planes is not military aid, it is the sale of military equipment.

“If America sells military equipment to a country, then it also provides technical support," Lu said speaking in the interview.

The US assistant secretary of state did not respond to question about the PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, clarifying that he would not answer any queries regarding the cricketer-turned-politician.

