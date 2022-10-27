 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif asks world not to turn a blind eye to human rights abuses in IIOJK

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the UN General Assembly. — AFP/File

  • PM says day is a testament to Kashmiris' legendary courage.
  • President Dr Arif Alvi reiterates Pakistan's call for immediate reversal of August 5, 2019 actions of Indian govt.
  • Kashmiris on both sides of LoC and world observe Black Day as a protest to Indian forces occupation of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.

As Pakistan observes Black Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the world on Thursday not to turn a blind eye to Indian human rights abuses in Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

“The 27th of October is observed as Black Day when India illegally, immorally and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. This day is a testament to Kashmiris' legendary courage and resilience they have shown in standing up to the Indian occupation forces over the last 75 years,” tweeted the premier.

The PM said that the people of Pakistan pay rich tribute to Kashmiris and vowed to keep standing by them in their just struggle.

“The world should not turn a blind eye to Indian human rights abuses in IIOJK, which is a heavily militarized valley. Urge for freedom cannot be suppressed for long,” said the PM.

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan's call for an immediate reversal of the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

Dr Arif Alvi urged the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari paid rich tribute to the Kashmiris for rendering sacrifices in the struggle for the right to self-determination and reiterated the country's resolve to continue backing Kashmiris in their struggle.

He said October 27th is the darkest day in India's history, which emerged as the worst dictator and colonialist country in the world 75 years ago.

On this day, seventy years ago, Indian forces occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1947, violating the partition plan.

Being a Muslim-majority State, and with borders contiguous to what was to become Pakistan, the State was likely to be a part of Pakistan. However, the maharaja of the state did not make any arrangements to obtain the wishes of the people about their political future. Sensing his intentions, the local Kashmiris and tribals revolted.

The maharaja sought help from India. It is not clear if the Maharaja had signed any instrument of accession. There are reasons to believe that Indian forces landed in Srinagar before the maharaja could sign the instrument of accession. It is this illegal occupation of the state that Kashmiris all over the world and in Pakistan protest about and mark October 27 each year as Black Day.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing Black Day to convey a strong message to the world that they reject illegal occupation of the valley by India.

The day will be marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew by the people in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Protest marches, rallies and seminars will be held in Pakistan and abroad to condemn the invasion of the territory by the Indian Army on October 27, 1947, as well as the revocation of the special status of occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019, by the Modi-led government.

