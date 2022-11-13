T20 World Cup: Gaddani artists wish for Pakistan's win in final with England through artwork

GADANI: Ahead of the final T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and England on Sunday, a group of young artists from Gadani — a coastal town of Balochistan — have paid a tribute to the Green Shirts, especially wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, through their artwork.



The artists, who represent the Rashidi Artists Group, shared their excitement for Pakistan's victory in the mega game through sand art.

"We have made this sand sketch of Rizwan to pay him tribute for his performance in the semi-final for Pakistan," said Sameer Shaukat, one of the members of Rashidi Artists Group.



"Rizwan is a great player and we look forward to his performance in the final. We hope that the Pakistan team will come back with the trophy," he added.

Sameer alongside his brother and friends started Rashidi Artists Group after the name of their area's renowned artist Rashid who lost his life in a road accident.

The sand artists' group rose to fame recently when their portrait of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli went viral on social media during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan team's pacer Shahnawaz Dahani showed Gaddani boys' art to Kohli who looked impressed in a photo shared by the latter on Twitter.

In return, Rashidi Artists Group made Dahani's sand portrait to thank the cricketer for his gesture to promote them across the border.

Later on, Sameer and his group mates made the portrait of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and vice-captain Shadab Khan. Also, the young boys are upbeat about Pakistan's victory in T20 World Cup 2022.

— Thumbnail image via Twitter/@sameershoukat47