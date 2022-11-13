 
world
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Reuters

Two aircraft collide and crash at World War Two airshow in Texas

By
Reuters

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Two vintage military planes collide in midair at a World War Two commemorative airshow in Dallas, US, on November 13, 2022. — Twitter/JamesYoder
Two vintage military planes collide in midair at a World War Two commemorative airshow in Dallas, US, on November 13, 2022. — Twitter/JamesYoder
  • Vintage military planes collide in midair in Dallas.
  • Video clips on social media capture incident as it unfolded.
  • Both FAA, NTSB launched investigations.

Two vintage military planes collided in midair on Saturday at a World War Two commemorative airshow in Dallas, federal officials said, crashing to the ground before exploding into flames.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.

The incident early on Saturday afternoon involved a World War Two-era Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter that were flying at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

Emergency crews rushed to the site of the crash, airport officials said on Twitter, but it was unclear how many people were aboard the two aircraft, the FAA said.

Hank Coates, the president and CEO of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), a group dedicated to the preservation of World War Two combat aircraft, told a news conference the B-17 normally has a crew of four to five people.

The P-63 is manned by a single pilot, Coates added, but would not say how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash, their name or their condition.

Video clips posted on social media captured the incident as it unfolded, showing the two aircraft colliding and crashing on the ground, engulfed by flames. Scenes from live aerial video showed debris from the aircrafts scattered on a patch of browned grass at the site of the collision.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) launched investigations, with the latter taking the lead and providing updates, officials said. 

More From World:

Historic win: Record-breaking 82 Muslim Americans elected in US midterms

Historic win: Record-breaking 82 Muslim Americans elected in US midterms
US calls on India to restore elections, political rights in IIOJK

US calls on India to restore elections, political rights in IIOJK
Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer

Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer
Biden to warn Xi N.Korea's path could prompt bigger US military presence

Biden to warn Xi N.Korea's path could prompt bigger US military presence
Iranians protest in southeast flashpoint, mark 'Bloody Friday'

Iranians protest in southeast flashpoint, mark 'Bloody Friday'
Ukrainians celebrate soldiers retaking Kherson, Russia's latest defeat

Ukrainians celebrate soldiers retaking Kherson, Russia's latest defeat
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, Yellen says

India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, Yellen says
US elections: Arizona win leaves Democrats one seat shy of Senate control

US elections: Arizona win leaves Democrats one seat shy of Senate control
Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, memo shows

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, memo shows
US stops taking student debt forgiveness applications after ruling

US stops taking student debt forgiveness applications after ruling
South Korea police official found dead amid scrutiny over Halloween crush

South Korea police official found dead amid scrutiny over Halloween crush
Behind FTX's fall, battling billionaires and a failed bid to save crypto

Behind FTX's fall, battling billionaires and a failed bid to save crypto