Pak vs Eng: Pakistanis upset over Naseem Shah's expensive overs in T20 WC final

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah bowling against England in at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13, 2022. — ICC

Fans and supporters are disappointed by Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah after he bowled two expensive overs against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Naseem bowled the second and fifth overs and gave 14 and 11 runs respectively in the final clash of the T20 World Cup as Pakistan defend a meagre 138-run target.

Sam Curran bagged three wickets for just 12 runs as England held Pakistan to 137-8 in the T20 World Cup final.

The World Cup means a lot to the nation as well as the cricketing fraternity as it has several similarities to the 1992 World Cup — when Pakistan won its first World Cup title.

However, Shah's performance left fans dejected, with some saying that they had lost all hope.

Take a look at the reactions:



