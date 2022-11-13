 
sports
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: Pakistanis upset over Naseem Shah's expensive overs in T20 WC final

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah bowling against England in at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13, 2022. — ICC
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah bowling against England in at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13, 2022. — ICC

Fans and supporters are disappointed by Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah after he bowled two expensive overs against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. 

Naseem bowled the second and fifth overs and gave 14 and 11 runs respectively in the final clash of the T20 World Cup as Pakistan defend a meagre 138-run target.

Sam Curran bagged three wickets for just 12 runs as England held Pakistan to 137-8 in the T20 World Cup final.

The World Cup means a lot to the nation as well as the cricketing fraternity as it has several similarities to the 1992 World Cup — when Pakistan won its first World Cup title.

However, Shah's performance left fans dejected, with some saying that they had lost all hope.

Take a look at the reactions: 


More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Fans dejected after Babar Azam's dismissal in T20 World Cup final

Pak vs Eng: Fans dejected after Babar Azam's dismissal in T20 World Cup final
Pak vs Eng: Play with attacking mindset, Imran Khan's advice to Pakistan for T20 World Cup final

Pak vs Eng: Play with attacking mindset, Imran Khan's advice to Pakistan for T20 World Cup final
Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi backs Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup final

Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi backs Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup final
England thump Pakistan to deny fairytale finish in T20 World Cup final

England thump Pakistan to deny fairytale finish in T20 World Cup final
Pak vs Eng: T20 World Cup final clash between Pakistan's bowling and England's top order, says Shane Watson

Pak vs Eng: T20 World Cup final clash between Pakistan's bowling and England's top order, says Shane Watson
All you need to know about Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final

All you need to know about Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final
Pak vs Eng: Where do T20 World Cup final players stand in rankings

Pak vs Eng: Where do T20 World Cup final players stand in rankings
Eng vs Pak: England aware Pakistan bowlers not like India, won't get walkover, says Shoaib Akhtar

Eng vs Pak: England aware Pakistan bowlers not like India, won't get walkover, says Shoaib Akhtar
T20 World Cup final: Rain chances drop to around 40%

T20 World Cup final: Rain chances drop to around 40%
German Consul General to wear green shirt to support Pakistan in WC final

German Consul General to wear green shirt to support Pakistan in WC final
T20 World Cup: Gaddani artists wish for Pakistan's win in final with England through artwork

T20 World Cup: Gaddani artists wish for Pakistan's win in final with England through artwork
T20 World Cup: England and Pakistan eye T20 title in throwback final

T20 World Cup: England and Pakistan eye T20 title in throwback final