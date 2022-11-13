 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix turning Firm’s ‘pain into entertainment’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

File Footage

Netflix is reportedly transforming the Royal Family’s “pain into entertainment” because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s help.

Royal commentator and author Sarah Vine offered these insights in a new piece for the Mail On Sunday.

She began by saying, “Leave it to Prince Harry's brother to tell the truth and shame the Devil.”

“The Prince of Wales accused Netflix of 'profiteering' from his family, and in particular his mother's infamous Panorama interview, obtained by Martin Bashir under false pretences, which will also be depicted in the coming series.”

“Harry has never made any secret of his hatred for those he believes hounded his mother to her death. How sad that he should now find himself on the payroll of those turning her – and the rest of the Royals' – pain into entertainment.”

More From Entertainment:

Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer

Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A
Prince Harry has ‘kicked’ King Charles’ teeth in?

Prince Harry has ‘kicked’ King Charles’ teeth in?
Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s ‘greatest PR project to date’

Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s ‘greatest PR project to date’
Martin Freeman teases 'Secret Invasion' as Marvel's best story to offer

Martin Freeman teases 'Secret Invasion' as Marvel's best story to offer
Nicola Peltz beams in black crop top during romantic date night with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz beams in black crop top during romantic date night with Brooklyn Beckham

Kate Middleton was snubbed at King Charles’ birthday party

Kate Middleton was snubbed at King Charles’ birthday party
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being awarded for attacking royal family?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being awarded for attacking royal family?
Elizabeth Debicki reveals THIS Diana look she didn’t want to recreate in ‘The Crown’

Elizabeth Debicki reveals THIS Diana look she didn’t want to recreate in ‘The Crown’
King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch

King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch
Ben Affleck is the picture of doting father as he enjoys playing basketball with son Samuel

Ben Affleck is the picture of doting father as he enjoys playing basketball with son Samuel
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face strong backlash after being named for a prestigious award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face strong backlash after being named for a prestigious award