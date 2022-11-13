Netflix turning Firm’s ‘pain into entertainment’

File Footage

Netflix is reportedly transforming the Royal Family’s “pain into entertainment” because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s help.



Royal commentator and author Sarah Vine offered these insights in a new piece for the Mail On Sunday.

She began by saying, “Leave it to Prince Harry's brother to tell the truth and shame the Devil.”

“The Prince of Wales accused Netflix of 'profiteering' from his family, and in particular his mother's infamous Panorama interview, obtained by Martin Bashir under false pretences, which will also be depicted in the coming series.”

“Harry has never made any secret of his hatred for those he believes hounded his mother to her death. How sad that he should now find himself on the payroll of those turning her – and the rest of the Royals' – pain into entertainment.”