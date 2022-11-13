Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s upcoming major honor 'sublimely ridiculous'





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming major human rights honor has just been branded 'sublimely ridiculous' by experts.

Professor David Nasaw, author of a Pulitzer Prize-nominated book issued these claims.

He made the admissions to the Mail on Sunday and admitted, “I find it somewhere between sublimely ridiculous and blatantly ludicrous. It's absurd.”

“If you look at the people who have been awarded the Robert Kennedy prize in the past – Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Bishop Desmond Tutu – and then you have to ask what are Harry and Meghan doing here?”

Before concluding he also questioned, “What in God's name have they done to merit this? What percentage of Harry and Meghan's wealth is going to worthy causes?”

This has come in reference to the upcoming prestigious human rights gong in December, and will be handed out by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.