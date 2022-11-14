Pakistan level T20I series against Ireland

Pakistan's Javeria Khan hits a shot during a T20I match against Ireland in Lahore, on November 14, 2022. — Twitter/PCB

Pakistan have defeated Ireland by six wickets to level the three-match women’s T20I series 1-1 in Lahore on Monday.

The match was reduced to 17 overs per side due to rain.

Chasing a target of 119 runs, Pakistan reached home in 16 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Opener Javeria Khan top-scored with 35 runs in 39 balls, meanwhile Nida Dar scored 28 runs in 25 balls.

Ayesha Naseem played a quick-fire unbeaten cameo of 25 runs in 12 balls, with the help of a four and two sixes, to get her team over the line.

Arlene Kelly was the only successful bowler, 1-18 in three overs, for Ireland with three Pakistan batters getting run out over the course of the run-chase.

Earlier, after deciding to bowl first, Pakistan had restricted Ireland to 118-7 in 17 overs.

Amy Hunter was the highest run-scorer for Ireland with 36 runs in 39 balls, with included three boundaries.

For Pakistan, Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu bagged two wickets each.

Nida Dar bagged the award for player of the match due to her all-round performance.

Ireland had defeated Pakistan by six wickets during the first women’s T20I of the series in Lahore on Saturday.

The third T20I will be played on 16 November at the same venue.

It must be noted that, before the T20I series, Pakistan clean swept the ODI series 3-0.

Squads

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Umm-e-Hani

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Shauna Kavanagh and Sophie MacMahon

