Monday Nov 14 2022
Meghan Markle ‘disappointed’ by life behind Palace walls

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Meghan Markle reportedly had an extensive amount of expectations after her fairytale wedding to Prince Harry but ended up seeing what life behind Palace walls is really like.

These revelations have been made by Lady Anne Glenconner, in her interview with The Times Magazine.

She spoke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘return to normal life’ following the ‘golden carriage 2018 wedding’ and poked fun at how much she expected from the Firm’s connections.

Lady Anne addressed Meghan Markle’s return to ‘normal life’ after initially seeing the ‘best life has to offer’ in her golden wedding carriage and even poked fun at her expectations.

She started by pointing towards the mundane lifestyle the Firm ‘really lives by’ and claimed, “I feel that probably the sort of things the Royal Family have to do, they're just not very interesting. You're not driven around in a golden coach.”

While her own “wedding was fantastic,” the next day “you're back to normal. I don't know whether she thought it was going to be all very grand.”

