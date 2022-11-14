 
entertainment
Kate Middleton's royal tours puts her at risk of 'being pigeonholed'

Kate Middleton often manages to visit the locations that are associated with the causes close to her heart which could put the Princess of Wales at the risk of “being pigeonholed”.

According to Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer, the royals other than the 40-year-old are often treated as a "little bit of fluff" to go with the "hard news agenda".

He said: “Kate] was visiting an integrated children's centre.

"She was calling for a change in the way that pregnant women, and women who have just had children, are treated in this country."

The expert noted that the mother-of-three was calling people to be “treated in the same way" in a "non-clinical setting” to explain how people end up "getting referred to perinatal psychiatrists or other specialists".

He claimed that although that despite it being a “cute moment”, the tour had Kate “in danger” of being "pigeonholed".

Richard added: “Personally, I would just like to, when she does say something interesting, I think we should listen."

