King Charles waiting for Prince Harry and Meghan's words on his birthday?

King Charles III, celebrating his first birthday as monarch, is warmly being greeted with joy by his loved ones and fans as he turned 74 on Monday.



Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals have also paid touching tributes to the King on his big day, but it's still unclear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would share some sweet words for him or remain reluctant to save their upcoming projects.

Sharing a sweet photo of the Britain's new King, the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted: “Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King!.”



However, Charles' younger son Harry, whose book seems to chip away at his father's credibility, apparently does not have any sweet words for the Monarch.

It is too early in his reign for any announcement to have been made on whether the new King will also follow royal tradition of having a separate official birthday in the summer. Since the 1700s, monarchs with a non-summer birthday have had a second tied in with the Trooping the Colour parade.



King Charles' first birthday as monarch will be marked by the Band of the Household Cavalry performing Happy Birthday during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.