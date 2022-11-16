 
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
Prince Andrew, Harry face final snub from King Charles

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Prince Andrew, Harry face final snub from King Charles

King Charles III has made an important decision that seems to be a final snub to his brother, Prince Andrew and his son, Prince Harry. 

The King's idea to slim down the monarchy is finally coming to fruition with his latest decision.

For one, Prince Andrew was already expected to be completely cut off from the Royal Family due to his many recent scandals.

The Duke of Sussex was also cut off after the new monarch decided to allow Princess Anne and Prince Edward to take over from him when he can't fulfil his official duties as king.

This decision comes in the wake of the Duke of Sussex's many different attacks against the Royal Family as he attempted to defend his wife, Meghan Markle. 

The former actress has allegedly attempted to stain the reputation of the family by calling out the racism perpetrated against her. Harry publicly acknowledged he was afraid for her life and decided to leave the United Kingdom and live in the United States.

Royal biographer  Angela Levin told The Daily Mail about this decision from the King, saying: "It is a slight to Harry and Andrew - but there's a good reason and it's necessary. Harry and Meghan would be absolutely furious."

