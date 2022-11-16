 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
TDTech desk

Is WhatsApp introducing a new camera mode?

By
TDTech desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

A 3D-printed WhatsApp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File
Instant messaging app WhatsApp has been introducing new features for its users in the last few days and is introducing another update called "new camera mode", WaBetaInfo reported Wednesday. 

WhatsApp will roll out the new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.22.24.21. It will be available to some beta testers. 

The WhatsApp news tracker said that the messaging app "would have redesigned the in-app camera by bringing new icons and a photo/video mode."

— WaBetaInfo
— WaBetaInfo

The screenshot here shows that the WhatsApp camera has been redesigned allowing users to quickly switch between photo mode and video mode. 

The users had to tap and hold to record a video in the past versions of WhatsApp. However, users can smoothly switch between the two options rather than tapping and holding to record a video. 

This new camera mode is available to more beta testers and will be accessible to more users in the coming days.

