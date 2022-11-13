Can you use WhatsApp on two different devices now?

Representative image of WhatsApp logo. — AFP

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for its users called companion mode by enabling it for some beta testers, WaBetaInfo reported.

The new feature will allow users to link their existing WhatsApp account to an Android tablet. This feature is being released for mobile phones on Android beta.

The screenshot here shows that the users can easily link their WhatsApp accounts to another mobile phone. The users will have to view the option in the registration screen to see if they can find the "Link a device" option there.

— WaBetaInfo

The users can use this feature if the option shows up by connecting their WhatsApp account on an additional mobile phone.

Once the account is linked, the chat history will be across the linked devices. However, some of the options — view live locations, manage broadcast lists and stickers — will not be available as this is just a beta version.

Even after using WhatsApp from the linked mobile phone, the chats will remain end-to-end encrypted. When someone sends a message, it will be sent to both the linked devices with encryption still preserved.

The companion mode is available for some beta testers but will be available to more users over the coming weeks.