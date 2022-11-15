 
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
What new feature has WhatsApp released for its users?

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File
Instant messaging app WhatsApp submitted a new update that will allow users to open their chat with their own phone number within their contacts list. 

The new update is available for iOS in Appstore with the build number 22.23.74, WaBetaInfo reported. 

With this update, users can now message themselves by opening their chat with their own phone number. It can be found within their contacts list. 

The feature was available in WhatsApp for iOS, however, it was removed a few months ago as the feature was incompatible with multi-device. The update is new for Android users.  

— WaBetaInfo
The users can find their personal contact within the contacts list. This shows them a chat caption "Message yourself". These messages will be visible across the linked devices and are end-to-end encrypted (the encryption key is generated by using all your linked devices).

This update is available to some of the users that have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on their phones from the App Store and TestFlight. These changes will be available to more users in the coming days. 

