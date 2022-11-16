PTI sit-in case: Rawalpindi CPO apologises twice to court for medical report

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari. — Twitter/File

Rawalpindi city police officer bows down to the court.

Court summons Rawalpindi commissioner to next hearing.

City admin directed to ensure citizens face no problems during sit-ins.

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari Wednesday formally begged pardon from a high court for the medical report he had submitted to justify his non-appearance in the last hearing of petitions against the PTI’s sit-in protest.



The case was heard by Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench with Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf in the chair.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Shoaib, CPO Bukhari, and other officers of the city were in the courtroom during the hearing.

During the hearing, the court took a strong exception to the medical report, submitted by CPO Rawalpindi Bukhari for not attending the previous hearing.

“If CPO Rawalpindi is still sticking with his medical report, then action will be taken against him,” the court said.

“The medical report does not, in any way, justify his not appearing in court.” The judge again asked the CPO if he still stood by the medical report lodged with the court.

Having no choice, the Rawalpindi CPO apologised to the court twice.

The court also asked the DIG Motorway Lahore where was he when the protesters had blocked the entire Motorway.

“Will you just watch the show if a group of ten people blocks the Motorway? Seems Motorway Police provides protocol to the protesters,” Justice Mirza said, adding, “Motorway is a national highway and when needed even fighter jets make landings on it”.

Justice Mirza summoned the Rawalpindi commissioner to the next hearing and sought a report on PTI's protests and sit-ins from Intelligence Bureau (IB) director general (DG), Motorway IG and additional home secretary.

Moreover, the court directed the IB DG to state in his report about the situation after the protests and ordered the Rawalpindi CPO and deputy commissioner to ensure that the citizens face no inconvenience due to protests.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 23.

Later, talking to the media outside the court, CPO Rawalpindi Shehzad Bukhari said the city administration would ensure the court’s orders without fail.

“Whatever the court orders on November 23 will be implemented in letter and spirit,” CPO Bukhari said adding the court’s directions would be followed in their entirety.

He said all the cases filed during the PTI’s protest sit-ins would be thoroughly investigated and action would be duly taken against the perpetrators.

“We will chalk out a detailed plan to deal with the protest sit-ins,” Bukhari said adding they would try their best to keep the traffic moving and road accessible.