 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Nov 17 2022
What's the new WhatsApp group chat feature update?

Silhouettes seen holding smartphones in front of a lighted screen showing the WhatsApp logo. — Reuters/File
A new feature development for WhatsApp's group chats was reported last month by WABetainfo, which now says that the feature update is finally out.

The feature: the ability to view profile photos within group chats, enables WhatsApp users to recognise people part of the groups they are using on the chatting site.

As per the WhatsApp news tracker website, the feature has been released for iOS users who have installed the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.23.0.70 update and it is finally available to some beta testers on WhatsApp Desktop as well after the version update.

Screenshot from WABetainfo.
The screenshot given above shows how the group chats will look once the feature is enabled. The profile icons will show next to the chat bubbles.

However, it should be kept in mind that the profile photos will be visible or vice versa in accordance with the users' privacy settings. Instead, a default profile icon, tinted with the same colour used on the contact name, will show up if someone's profile picture is absent or hidden.

The feature will be rolled out for Android users in the future.

