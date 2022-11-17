 
world
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
Reuters

Kuwait executes seven convicted of murder including one Pakistani

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

The Kuwait national flag flies at half-mast as the country starts mourning the death of Kuwaits ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, in Kuwait City, Kuwait September 29, 2020.— Reuters
Kuwait executed seven people convicted of murder and other crimes on Wednesday for the first time since 2017, drawing criticism from the European Commission which said that Kuwait's envoy to the EU in Brussels had been summoned.

Three Kuwaiti men and one woman, a Syrian man, a Pakistani man, and an Ethiopian woman were executed at the Gulf Arab state's Central Prison, the Public Prosecution said in a statement posted on Twitter.

It said that murder warranted the "strongest punishment of execution", which also acts as a "deterrent" to others.

"It is regrettable that despite raising this yesterday and having received assurances to the contrary, Kuwait went ahead with 7 executions today," Margaritis Schinas, European Commission vice president for promoting the European way of life, said in a statement on Twitter.

Schinas said the European Union strongly opposes the death penalty and that the EU's diplomatic service has summoned Kuwait's ambassador to the EU in Brussels. The executions would be raised in discussions on the Commission's proposal to put Kuwait on the visa-free list, Schinas added.

In January 2017, Kuwait hanged a prince in the ruling Al-Sabah family for premeditated murder alongside six other prisoners, in what appeared to be the first execution of a member of the royal family in the Gulf Arab state.

Those executions had been the first in Kuwait since 2013. 

