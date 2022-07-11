 
pakistan
Monday Jul 11 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PM Shehbaz emphasises need to strengthen cooperation with Kuwait

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Monday Jul 11, 2022

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah (L) and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif. — Twitter/AFP/File
  • PM Shehbaz thanks leadership, people of Kuwait for taking good care of Pakistani community.
  • Two leaders exchange greetings on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.
  • Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy cordial and brotherly relations rooted deep in common faith, PM Office says.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields of mutual interest with Kuwait, in particular trade and investment.

The premier called his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to extend warm greetings to the leadership, government and people of Kuwait on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, the Kuwaiti prime minister, while reciprocating the warm Eid greetings, extended best wishes to the government and people of Pakistan on this auspicious occasion.

Reaffirming the fraternal relations between the two countries, PM Shehbaz thanked the leadership and people of Kuwait for taking good care of the Pakistani community in the country.

“Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy cordial and brotherly relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and commonality of interests,” the statement read.

