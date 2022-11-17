Elon Musk asks Jimmy Fallon to prove ‘he’s not an alien’ amid death joke trends

Jimmy Fallon recently reached out to Twitter CEO Elon Musk to stop the app users joking about his death after the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon inexplicably trended on the social media platform on Tuesday.

Addressing the Tesla founder, 51, over the death joke hashtag, the comedian, 48, tweeted, “Elon, can you fix this?”

Responding to Jimmy’s request the next day, Musk said, “Fix what?” and went on to add a second tweet which sent the internet into a frenzy.

Musk, who completed his $44billion takeover of the microblogging site last month, lightheartedly questioned Jimmy’s verified identity.

“Wait a second, how do we know you’re not an alien body snatcher pretending to be Jimmy!? Say something only the real Jimmy would say…” Musk’s tweet read.

Meanwhile, Jimmy has not responded to the second tweet, but the exchange brought on several more responses from various Twitter users.

Musk has made headlines as he announced several new changes to Twitter since he bought the company a few weeks ago.

The changes included firing Twitter’s full-time employees and introducing a new verification option for $7.99 a month.