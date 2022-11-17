 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk asks Jimmy Fallon to prove ‘he’s not an alien’ amid death joke trends

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Elon Musk asks Jimmy Fallon to prove ‘he’s not an alien’ amid death joke trends
Elon Musk asks Jimmy Fallon to prove ‘he’s not an alien’ amid death joke trends

Jimmy Fallon recently reached out to Twitter CEO Elon Musk to stop the app users joking about his death after the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon inexplicably trended on the social media platform on Tuesday.

Addressing the Tesla founder, 51, over the death joke hashtag, the comedian, 48, tweeted, “Elon, can you fix this?”

Responding to Jimmy’s request the next day, Musk said, “Fix what?” and went on to add a second tweet which sent the internet into a frenzy.

Musk, who completed his $44billion takeover of the microblogging site last month, lightheartedly questioned Jimmy’s verified identity.

“Wait a second, how do we know you’re not an alien body snatcher pretending to be Jimmy!? Say something only the real Jimmy would say…” Musk’s tweet read.

Meanwhile, Jimmy has not responded to the second tweet, but the exchange brought on several more responses from various Twitter users.

Musk has made headlines as he announced several new changes to Twitter since he bought the company a few weeks ago.

The changes included firing Twitter’s full-time employees and introducing a new verification option for $7.99 a month. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp ‘flat punches’ crew member in the ribs?

Johnny Depp ‘flat punches’ crew member in the ribs?
‘Friends’ stars rushed to be with Jennifer Aniston after her dad’s death

‘Friends’ stars rushed to be with Jennifer Aniston after her dad’s death

Meghan Markle slammed as 'really difficult' by American broadcaster

Meghan Markle slammed as 'really difficult' by American broadcaster
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spotted hugging amid dating rumours

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spotted hugging amid dating rumours
Harry warned of 'firm exclusion' until he asks King Charles III 'for forgiveness'

Harry warned of 'firm exclusion' until he asks King Charles III 'for forgiveness'
Meghan Markle podcast guest spills Duchess didn't interview her

Meghan Markle podcast guest spills Duchess didn't interview her
Jennifer Lopez used ‘Harry Potter’ star Ralph Fiennes as ‘relationship decoy’

Jennifer Lopez used ‘Harry Potter’ star Ralph Fiennes as ‘relationship decoy’

‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki dubs Diana’s black sheep jumper a ‘brave’ choice

‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki dubs Diana’s black sheep jumper a ‘brave’ choice
Pete Davidson ‘got to be careful’ of dating ‘celebrity girls’

Pete Davidson ‘got to be careful’ of dating ‘celebrity girls’
King Charles III to follow Queen ‘tradition’ for Christmas, plans laid bare

King Charles III to follow Queen ‘tradition’ for Christmas, plans laid bare
Meghan Markle accused of wanting the spotlight ‘all to herself’

Meghan Markle accused of wanting the spotlight ‘all to herself’
‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn to join Lupita Nyong’o in ‘A Quiet Place’ spin-off

‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn to join Lupita Nyong’o in ‘A Quiet Place’ spin-off