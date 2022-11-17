'Bat like Babar, bowl like Amir': Sarfraz Ahmed's son on cricket inspiration

(L-R) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Abdullah Sarfraz, and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfraz Ahmed. — AFP/Photo by author/File

KARACHI: Following the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between the Sindh and Northern teams in Karachi's National Stadium, Abdullah Sarfraz — son of former Pakistan team captain Sarfraz Ahmed who is currently playing for Sindh — was also spotted practising with his father on the ground.



Junior Sarfraz, as he is lovingly referred to, has been learning some tips and tricks from his father who has been bringing the little kid along with him to the stadium.

After the match ended, the father-son duo were seen practising together with Junior Sarfraz batting and the former Pakistan skipper bowling to him.



Commenting on Sarfraz's performance, who managed to score a century during the match, Abdullah told Geo Super he liked his father's batting today.



When asked what he enjoys batting, bowling or wicketkeeping the most while playing cricket, Abdullah said that he wants to be an all-rounder.



Junior Sarfraz boosted that he bowls like Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir and bats like Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.