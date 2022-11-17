 
sports
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
M Muzamil Asif

'Bat like Babar, bowl like Amir': Sarfraz Ahmed's son on cricket inspiration

By
M Muzamil Asif

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

(L-R) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Abdullah Sarfraz, and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfraz Ahmed. — AFP/Photo by author/File
(L-R) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Abdullah Sarfraz, and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfraz Ahmed. — AFP/Photo by author/File

KARACHI: Following the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between the Sindh and Northern teams in Karachi's National Stadium, Abdullah Sarfraz — son of former Pakistan team captain Sarfraz Ahmed who is currently playing for Sindh — was also spotted practising with his father on the ground.

Junior Sarfraz, as he is lovingly referred to, has been learning some tips and tricks from his father who has been bringing the little kid along with him to the stadium.

After the match ended, the father-son duo were seen practising together with Junior Sarfraz batting and the former Pakistan skipper bowling to him.

Commenting on Sarfraz's performance, who managed to score a century during the match, Abdullah told Geo Super he liked his father's batting today.

When asked what he enjoys batting, bowling or wicketkeeping the most while playing cricket, Abdullah said that he wants to be an all-rounder.

Junior Sarfraz boosted that he bowls like Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir and bats like Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

More From Sports:

Pakistan’s participation in FIH Nations Cup in doldrums

Pakistan’s participation in FIH Nations Cup in doldrums
Imam-ul-Haq sets sights on World Test Championship final

Imam-ul-Haq sets sights on World Test Championship final
Cricketing legend Shahid Afridi geared up to take a shot at PSL 8

Cricketing legend Shahid Afridi geared up to take a shot at PSL 8
The reason Nepal got five penalty runs in UAE ODI

The reason Nepal got five penalty runs in UAE ODI
More street cricket than football in Gulf as FIFA World Cup looms

More street cricket than football in Gulf as FIFA World Cup looms
Sania Mirza keeps fans guessing about divorce rumours with solo picture

Sania Mirza keeps fans guessing about divorce rumours with solo picture
Saud Shakeel hopes for Test debut against England, shares wish to play James Anderson at home

Saud Shakeel hopes for Test debut against England, shares wish to play James Anderson at home
Umair Jaswal to play Shoaib Akhtar in Rawalpindi Express

Umair Jaswal to play Shoaib Akhtar in Rawalpindi Express
WATCH: Qatari officials threaten to smash Danish reporter's camera on air

WATCH: Qatari officials threaten to smash Danish reporter's camera on air
Portugal's WC prospects immune to Ronaldo's Man Utd issues, says teammate

Portugal's WC prospects immune to Ronaldo's Man Utd issues, says teammate
Babar Azam moves up in latest ICC T20I batting rankings

Babar Azam moves up in latest ICC T20I batting rankings
Ireland seal T20I series against Pakistan

Ireland seal T20I series against Pakistan