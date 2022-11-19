 
Saturday Nov 19 2022
Prince Andrew 'starting to accept' he is banished forever: Expert

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Prince Andrew is coming to terms with his royal fate after major shift in royal duties.

The Duke of York, who also serves as the Counsellor of State, recently got snubbed his exclusive position with the edition of siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

Royal expert Richard Palmer believes that this shift has made Andrew realise his true worth in the monarchy.

Host Pandora Forsyth said: “Obviously, for Andrew, this is his brother - that must cause quite a strain on their relationship personally.”

Mr Palmer replied: “I think Andrew, from what I understand, is very frustrated about his position.

“It has been made clear to him that there is no way back.

“I think he is starting to accept that, from what I understand," he noted.

