Saturday Nov 19 2022
Simon Cowell admits he still rides bike without helmet after life threatening accidents

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Simon Cowell revealed he still rides his electric bike that too without a helmet following life-threatening road accidents.

In an interview with Page Six, the music mogul was asked if he uses any protection while riding the motorcycle to which he replied, “Not yet, but I will.”

The reality TV judge admitted that he’s “officially nuts” for putting his life at risk after he previously broke his spine in three places in a bike mishap.

“I need to get healthy, and I don’t like walking,” Cowell explained his decision of not wearing a helmet. “I’m out on it literally every single day. I get exercise.”

“I reduced it, let’s put it that way,” he added. “Everything in moderation.”

This comes two years after Cowell broke his back while riding his bike outside his Malibu mansion following which he underwent a six-hour surgery to repair his spine.

He then got into another accident earlier this year and ended up getting his arm broken.

