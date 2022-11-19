Unarmed riot police to be deployed to deal with PTI protesters: IGP report

A policeman (C) fires a tear gas shell toward supporters of Imran Khan and Canadian cleric Tahir ul Qadri during clashes near the prime minister's residence in Islamabad on August 31, 2014. — AFP/File

Islamabad police prepare master security plan.



No political party will be allowed to protest in Red Zone.

Proposes financial guarantee from PTI for safety of public property.

ISLAMABAD: Unarmed riot force would be deployed to deal with the protesters under a "defence mechanism" prepared by the Islamabad police, a report by the office of the IGP of the capital city police said on Saturday.

“No political party will be allowed to hold a rally in the red zone to ensure the safety of sensitive installations, diplomats residences, and embassies of the foreign countries,” the report said and added that the PTI should only be allowed to protest as per court rulings.

“If a protest sit-in is staged in total compliance with the required code of conduct, we (the capital city police) are ready to provide security.”

The report was filed with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) during the combined proceedings of PTI’s petition for a no-objection certificate (NOC) for holding a sit-in and a rally in the federal capital and businessmen’s plea for ensuring citizens’ rights during the protests.

The report also proposed that the roads leading to the airport should be handed over to federal agencies, while PTI could be made to provide a financial guarantee that its protest would be peaceful and no government property would be vandalised during its course.

“If PTI comes up with the required guarantee then there will no need for blocking the city with containers and we will provide security.”

The report also highlighted the threats to Imran Khan's life.

The IG Police has submitted a report in the Islamabad High Court.

According to the report, PTI has violated its assurance given to the Supreme Court on May 25.

“Protesters set fire to trees and torched a police van, PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur allegedly called on his workers to take arms to the long march with arms,” the report admitted. Imran Khan himself has admitted that some of his people were armed, as per IGP office.

The report also quoted Sheikh Rasheed and Faisal Vawda as saying that it would be a bloody march. “It was proven true after Imran Khan came under an armed attack in Wazirabad.” There are reports that one person was killed and several protesters were injured by the firing of Imran Khan's own guard, the report claimed.

The Supreme Court has made it clear that rallies are allowed as a democratic right which cannot be used to overthrow the government, according to the report.

“Likening his long march to jihad, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said it is a decisive stage, the people should now decide whose side they are on?”

It added that PTI was yet to be issued a NOC for the rally in Islamabad. “Uniformed officials of KP and Azad Jammu and Kashmir police are also with the demonstration and there is a risk of a clash in Islamabad.