 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

FIR lodged against gun attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

ٰImran Khan speaking in a televised message at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore. Screenshot of a Twitter video.
ٰImran Khan speaking in a televised message at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore. Screenshot of a Twitter video.

An FIR against the attempted assassination of PTI chairman Imran Khan has been registered on the Supreme Court's order several days after the PTI chief came under attack on his life, Geo News reported.

The apex court issued an order to the IG of Punjab police, Faisal Shahkar to file the FIR in line with the law. He was also ordered to submit a report within 24 hours.

The FIR has been lodged at the City police station in Wazirabad with sub-inspector Aamir Shahzad as the complainant.

The fire was opened from the left side of the container, states the text of the FIR. Naveed son of Bashir has been named as the accused in the firing.

According to the FIR, Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were headed to Wazirabad from Allahwala Chowk, when at 4pm, the accused, Naveed opened fire from the left side of the container, leaving Muazzam, a participant of the rally, dead.

The FIR says the gun attack left Imran Khan wounded. The FIR also mentions 11 other wounded individuals, including Muhammed Ahmed Chhattah and Hamza Altaf.

One of the activists participating in the procession, Hasan Ibtisam, tried to capture the shooter and because of his intervention, the attacker could not fire any other shots, the text says. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan seeks world assistance to cope with challenges

Pakistan seeks world assistance to cope with challenges
PM Shehbaz stresses collective efforts to tackle climate change challenges

PM Shehbaz stresses collective efforts to tackle climate change challenges
MQM to get Karachi administrator post in few days: Khawaja Izhar reveals

MQM to get Karachi administrator post in few days: Khawaja Izhar reveals
Imran Khan criticising, blaming army favourite topic of Indian media

Imran Khan criticising, blaming army favourite topic of Indian media
Senate's standing committee on interior questions FIA on Azam Swati's video

Senate's standing committee on interior questions FIA on Azam Swati's video
Pakistan may get $4.2bn bailout during Saudi crown prince's visit this month: sources

Pakistan may get $4.2bn bailout during Saudi crown prince's visit this month: sources
PTI worker gets electrocuted amid protests in Rawalpindi

PTI worker gets electrocuted amid protests in Rawalpindi
Long march to achieve target 'no matter what the circumstances': Imran Khan

Long march to achieve target 'no matter what the circumstances': Imran Khan
At CPO27, PM Shehbaz highlights Pakistan's post-flood plight as winters approach

At CPO27, PM Shehbaz highlights Pakistan's post-flood plight as winters approach
IHC CJ Athar Minallah advises political leadership to resolve conflicts in Parliament, not courts

IHC CJ Athar Minallah advises political leadership to resolve conflicts in Parliament, not courts
Ghulam Mahmood Dogar challenges suspension as CCPO Lahore in LHC

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar challenges suspension as CCPO Lahore in LHC
Usman Buzdar secures pre-arrest bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar secures pre-arrest bail in NAB case