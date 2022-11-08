FIR lodged against gun attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad

ٰImran Khan speaking in a televised message at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore. Screenshot of a Twitter video.

An FIR against the attempted assassination of PTI chairman Imran Khan has been registered on the Supreme Court's order several days after the PTI chief came under attack on his life, Geo News reported.

The apex court issued an order to the IG of Punjab police, Faisal Shahkar to file the FIR in line with the law. He was also ordered to submit a report within 24 hours.

The FIR has been lodged at the City police station in Wazirabad with sub-inspector Aamir Shahzad as the complainant.

The fire was opened from the left side of the container, states the text of the FIR. Naveed son of Bashir has been named as the accused in the firing.

According to the FIR, Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were headed to Wazirabad from Allahwala Chowk, when at 4pm, the accused, Naveed opened fire from the left side of the container, leaving Muazzam, a participant of the rally, dead.

The FIR says the gun attack left Imran Khan wounded. The FIR also mentions 11 other wounded individuals, including Muhammed Ahmed Chhattah and Hamza Altaf.

One of the activists participating in the procession, Hasan Ibtisam, tried to capture the shooter and because of his intervention, the attacker could not fire any other shots, the text says.