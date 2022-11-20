'Two goats': Fans go crazy over Ronaldo and Messi's collaboration

Footballers Lionel Messi (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo. — Twitter

Legendary footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi broke the internet by posting what the users are calling the "best picture of 2022" on the internet.

The duo posted a rare picture on their social media accounts on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2022 as a part of a collaboration with a renowned fashion house.

The on-field rivals were photographed sitting opposite each other. The picture shows both footballers playing chess.

Ronaldo and Messi are considered the greatest players of all time due to their record-breaking contributions on the football field.

The Portuguese and Argentine stars have won a total of 12 Ballon d’Ors, along with 1604 goals and 581 assists.

The superstars of football will be part of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which starts today in Qatar, with both players looking to win the mega event for the first time.

Messi has said this will "very likely" be his last World Cup and will be desperate to go one better than 2014 when Argentina lost the final to Germany in extra time.

He has yet to emulate past legends Pele and Diego Maradona by winning football's biggest prize. He did finally win a major international tournament with Argentina when he was the driving force behind their Copa America triumph last year.

Messi's long-time rival for the status of the world's best player, Ronaldo will also surely be appearing at a World Cup for the final time, aged 37. International football´s all-time record scorer recently netted the 700th club goal of his career.

Ronaldo won an emotional title at Euro 2016 with Portugal but their best effort with him on a global stage remains a semi-final exit in 2006. He will be expecting to score in a record-breaking fifth straight World Cup, surpassing Pele, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler.

Ronaldo will have to put a difficult start to the season with Manchester United behind him, having struggled for form before accusing the club of "betraying" him.