Monday Nov 21 2022
BLACKPINK’s 'Pink Venom' makes history on Spotify, surpasses 300 million streams

Monday Nov 21, 2022

BLACKPINK hits 300 million stream counters on Spotify with PINK VENOM.

South Korean megahit girl group, has achieved the milestone of overwhelming success with its songs on various music charts around the world.

The Korean rapper girls achieved another splendid record and became the first fastest song ever by a female group to reach this milestone. The announced management company, YG Entertainment.

PINK VENOM  landmarked this milestone in just 93 days, while Jungkook's Left and Right took 104 days.


