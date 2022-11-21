 
sports
Monday Nov 21 2022
Reuters

England keep faith with Maguire, Azmoun on bench for Iran

Monday Nov 21, 2022

England players on the pitch before the match. — AFP
  • England manager Gareth Southgate keeps faith with centre back Harry Maguire, including him in a back four to play Iran.
  • Maguire, who has been out of favour at club side Manchester United this season, starts alongside John Stones in a back four. 
  • England are without midfielder James Maddison, who is nursing a knee injury.

DOHA: England manager Gareth Southgate kept faith with centre back Harry Maguire, including him in a back four to play Iran, who will start with star forward Sardar Azmoun on the bench for the World Cup Group B encounter on Monday.

Maguire, who has been out of favour at club side Manchester United this season, starts alongside John Stones in a back four, with Southgate opting against his usual three-man backline for the encounter at Khalifa International Stadium.

England are without midfielder James Maddison, who is nursing a knee injury, while Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling will play in a three-man frontline with captain Harry Kane.

Azmoun has not played since injuring his calf at the start of October.

England: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ali Karimi, Majid Hosseini, Ahmad Nourollahi 

