Monday Nov 21 2022
Taylor Swift says music keeps her happy while accepting 2022 AMAs top honor

Monday Nov 21, 2022

The global pop sensation Taylor Swift expressed her gratitude to her fans on Sunday, as she opened up about how releasing music frequently keeps her happy and thanked her fans for continuously supporting it.

The Bejeweled hit-maker while accepting artist of the year at the 2022 American Music Awards said, "You know in the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that," she opened her speech. "And I really feel like that's down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make."

"You encouraged me, and so, I found that the more music I made and the more music that I put out, the happier I was, the more I kept that channel open and just kept creating, kept making things," continued Swift. "And the more that happened, the more you guys were like yay, keep doing it, and the happier I was, so I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness, and I love you more than I can say."

She concluded, "I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still get to do this and that you still care, so thank you — underlined with 13 exclamation points. I don't know what to say. I love you."

Elsewhere during the ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Swift also took home favorite music video for All Too Well: The Short Film, favorite female pop artist, favorite female country artist, as well as favorite pop album and favorite country album, both for Red (Taylor's Version).


