Korean artist Lee Seung accuses his agency of not paying him since 2004

Monday Nov 21 2022
Korean artist Lee Seung Gi has accused his company of not paying him amount close to 7.16 million USD, earned through his work at Hook Entertainment as a singer.

Lee Seung Gi has been a part of Hook Entertainment's artist line up for a very long time and has remained with them through the success of his career, acting debut and the subsequent fame

Pinkvilla reported on November 21, Lee Seung Gi has released 130 songs over the course of 18 years, however he, reportedly, has not been paid a single dime including any royalties that he was entitled to as well as the profits from his songs and albums’ sales.

An estimated report of Lee Seung Gi's earnings from music are around 9.6 Billion KRW (7.16 million USD).

The 35 year old alleged, that "he was gaslighted by the company's officials who made him believe that he was not earning as his fans did not buy his music and that he was a ‘minus’ singer meaning someone whose expenses were more than their profits," cited from Pinkvilla.

Lee had been questioning and doubting himself and then asked the statement of his accounts from Hook Entertainment.

Suspicious arose in January 2021 when an employee had accidently shared the record of his earnings with Lee where he has earned close to 884 million KRW (around 660,000 USD) from his sixth album.

The Because You're My Girl singer departed the agency in May 2021 and started a new management contract in June 2021.

Hook Entertainment's CEO has expressed his concern over the issue of zero earnings and revealed that they are ashamed about the claims made. 

He further claimed that a thorough investigation of this matter would be done.

