President Alvi appoints JUI-F's Haji Ghulam Ali as KP governor

JUI-F's Haji Ghulam Ali.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed JUI-F's Haji Ghulam Ali as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's governor after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nominated him for the slot.

The president approved the summary of appointing Ali as the governor in the PTI-dominated province under Article 101 of the Constitution in line with the prime minister's advice.

"In terms of Article 101 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, the President is advised to appoint Haji Ghulam Ali as Governor of the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sign the Commission of Appointment / affix the Green Seal," read the summary.

Following the resignation of PTI's Shah Farman as the province's governor, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has been performing the duties as acting governor since April.

Ali served as a senator from March 2009 to March 2015. He has been a member of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce from 2012 to 2015.

He has also served as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information & Broadcasting from 2009 to 2012.