Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' suffers on Day 12 because of 'Drishyam 2'

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan's recently released film Uunchai experienced a drop in its business at the box office on the twelfth day of its theatrical release as the film collected INR 0.7 crore at the box office on its twelfth day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film collected INR 0.7 crore on its twelfth day in theatres. Due to the film receiving competition from Drishyam 2 at the box office, the film has struggled to maintain its pace at the box office.

This takes the total collection of the film to INR 25 crore in twelve days.

Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai was released in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. 

The film follows the story of three aged friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp in order to fulfil their fourth friend's last wish. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films.

