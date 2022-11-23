Jennie from BLACKPINK gets overwhelmed as she receives a special gift from fan

 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

BLACKPINK is easily one of the most adored music groups globally. They receive an insane amount of love from their fans. They often receive meaningful gifts. Jennie, a member was overwhelmed by a special gift she got from a fan. 

Jennie arrived back in Korea on November 22 and even after her flight was extremely long, she made sure to stop by and receive gifts from her fans. Out of the gifts she received, the most special one was a pink stuffed toy after which she wasn’t able to stop expressing her gratitude towards her fans.

She also hid her face with the toy extremely cutely which made all BLINKs waiting for her go crazy. She held onto the toy until she got to her car.

The pink toy ‘Hachuping’ translated as ‘Heartspring’ in English is a character from a well-loved Korean animated children’s series, Catch! Teenieping. The character is widely popular and it was given to Jennie because earlier she was compared to this character during a children’s show. 

