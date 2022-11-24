Prince Harry is the 'pot calling the kettle black!’

File Footage

Prince Harry is being criticized for being a ‘swastika’ wearing pot calling the kettle black.



Royal presenter Mike Graham made this admission while speaking alongside Angela Levin on TalkTV.

During the course of the discussion, Ms Levin quipped, “They say that they’ve actually dared to attack the racism within the monarchy, which is one of the reasons why they’re giving this [award]. However, who do you know in the royal family who’s actually worn a swastika?”

Presenter Mike Graham later chimed in, in response and clarified, That was Harry, I seem to remember.”

He even branded the Duke of Sussex as the responsible party who said “a nasty name to somebody at Sandringham when he was training to be an officer.”

Ms Levin labeled this situation as “a case of pot calling the kettle black.”

“And this is what Kennedy’s daughter, who’s giving them this award has done. It’s all from Oprah Winfrey’s interview … there was absolutely packed with lies and they’ve never come out and said who the person was who wonders of the color of Archie’s skin.”

“But he could have said, what’s the color of his hair going to be? That’s not a racist comment.”