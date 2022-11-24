Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston set to disclose ‘horrible’ details of breakup with Brad Pitt

File Footage

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston have decided to open up about their headline-making splits with Brad Pitt in their respective tell-all memoirs.

The Hollywood divas will be sharing with their fans what went on behind closed doors while they were married to the Bullet Train star.

An insider spilled to Heat Magazine that the Friends alum, who was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005, is set to write her autobiography which she announced during her recent interview with Allure.

The source said that Jennifer Aniston wants to unload her emotions by spilling the “horrible” details of her divorce from Pitt and his alleged affair with the Maleficent actor.

“Jen still has nightmares about those horrible days. It resulted in her needing therapy and to a large extent, she’s still not achieved the closure she craves,” the insider said.

“She’s come to believe that will only be possible when she tells people exactly how it all unfolded. For Jen, this is about finally exorcising that whole Angelina and Brad saga from her soul.”

As for Angelina Jolie, who had a 12-year-long relationship with the Hollywood hunk, the insider claimed that she has plans to pen her memoir once she settles her legal battle with Brad Pitt.

“Ange’s book is less likely to delve into relationships, but the troubles she’s had with Brad will be addressed,” the insider revealed.

The outlet further shared, “It’ll be more from a standpoint of helping other women avoid falling into those types of relationships.”