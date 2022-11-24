Has Bindi Irwin changed her career? Find out

 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Bindi Irwin has recently turned into a writer as she writes a “foreword” for the latest edition of the Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls book series.

On Wednesday, the Wildlife warrior took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself holding a book in her hand.

In the photo, the 24-year-old could be seen donning a khaki uniform with a new book which features 100 profiles of “rebel women” including Taylor Swift, Greta Thunberg and Bindi herself.

In the caption, Bindi wrote, “It was a tremendous honour to write the foreword to this beautiful book that highlights so many extraordinary changemakers.”

“I know reading these stories will inspire you,” she remarked.

Reportedly, the fifth edition of the book is titled 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers in which Bindi also shared her thoughts on how her “upbringing inculcated in her strong values about conservation and speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves”.

Bindi also mentioned that she “loves the book series as it sheds light on female changemakers”.

“The kindness you show to others, the dreams you are passionate about, and the endeavours you undertake daily are all creating change,” she added. 

