 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian says son 'wouldn't come' to 'blended' dinner with Travis Barker

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian is fawning over her new family with Travis Barker's children.

Speaking on the latest episode of their reality show on Hulu, the Poosh founder said: "Our family is growing and expanding and we have so much to be thankful for."

She added: "I love the idea of a blended family. I think the more kids the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love, and it’s a beautiful thing."

Kourtney then revealed her eldest son Mason, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, refused to join them for dinner.

"Mason has friends over and wouldn't come to dinner."

She later said in a confessional: "I love that because we've all known each other for 10 years and all of the kids have had so many memories with each other that it just feels so good to continue to have the best time together."

She added: "I just think it’s about two families joining together in this true love fairy tale."

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham wishes Thanksgiving to 'US family' as Brooklyn celebrates in Calif

Victoria Beckham wishes Thanksgiving to 'US family' as Brooklyn celebrates in Calif
Khloe Kardashian wants Kourtney to 'calm down' over bizarre desire for nephew

Khloe Kardashian wants Kourtney to 'calm down' over bizarre desire for nephew
Kylie Jenner FINALLY reveals name of her son with Travis Scott: Read

Kylie Jenner FINALLY reveals name of her son with Travis Scott: Read
Royal author criticised for commenting on Meghan's skin colour

Royal author criticised for commenting on Meghan's skin colour

Meghan Markle was more popular than Kate Middleton during first foreign visit as royal

Meghan Markle was more popular than Kate Middleton during first foreign visit as royal
Meghan Markle's podcast to feature Amal Clooney, Angelina Jolie?

Meghan Markle's podcast to feature Amal Clooney, Angelina Jolie?
American columnist says Meghan and Harry have done 'so much' to destroy royal family

American columnist says Meghan and Harry have done 'so much' to destroy royal family

King Charles III regrets his one decision about his sons Prince William, Harry

King Charles III regrets his one decision about his sons Prince William, Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will prefer to win hearts over award?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will prefer to win hearts over award?
Will royal family remove Prince Harry and Meghan from official website?

Will royal family remove Prince Harry and Meghan from official website?

Duchy of Cornwall website updated with a photo to reflect new owner Prince William

Duchy of Cornwall website updated with a photo to reflect new owner Prince William
Stanley Tucci explains why green-screen acting is tricky

Stanley Tucci explains why green-screen acting is tricky