Weather update: Karachi records 16.3°C as winter hits city

A man covers himself with a cotton blanket to stay warm during winter in the early hours of the morning near a bus stop in Karachi. — Reuters/File

Karachi recorded the lowest temperature of 16.3°C in the last 24 hours, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According to the Met department, there is a light fog in the port city while the sight range is 2 kilometres at the airport.

The maximum temperature in Karachi can reach 30°C to 32°C. Meanwhile, the humidity in the air is 76%.

The temperature in most parts of the country is expected to remain cold and dry in the next 12 hours.

In Punjab, fog is likely to develop over plain districts in the morning hours.

The temperature in major cities:

Islamabad: 7°C

Lahore: 12°C

Karachi: 18°C

Peshawar: 9°C

Murree: 9°C

Quetta: 3°C

Gilgit: -1°C

Muzaffarabad: 5°C