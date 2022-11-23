 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Winter is here: Karachi to witness temperature as low as 17°C in next 24 hours

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

A representational image of men walking on road. — Reuters/File
A representational image of men walking on road. — Reuters/File 

Karachi recorded the lowest temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday morning. 

During the next 24 hours, the weather in the port city is likely to remain dry with a light fog and a minimum temperature of 17°C to 19°C. 

As per the Met department, the highest temperature may be recorded at 31°C to 33°C. 

It said that the humidity level in the city is 66%, while northeastern winds are blowing at a slow pace.

Overall outlook 

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours, while foggy conditions are likely to prevail in plain districts of Punjab in the morning hours, Radio Pakistan reported.

Lower-than-normal air pressure and a weak La Nina situation are expected to prevail in the country, according to the Met department's outlook for the remaining and next two months.

It stated overall, a tendency for normal to below-normal precipitation is likely over the country with maximum negative departure over the northern half.

Northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan may receive below-normal precipitation whereas southern Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh are expected to receive nearly normal precipitation during the forecast season.

"The temperatures are expected to remain above normal over northern parts of the country, slightly above normal over western to south-western parts and nearly normal over eastern parts with a tendency towards below normal night time temperatures over southwestern parts during the forecast season," the outlook document stated.

Impact

  • The temperatures are expected to decrease gradually during the forecast season.
  • Dry conditions during the start of the season will be favourable for harvesting of kharif crops in the country. However, the rabi crops especially wheat would be required to irrigate at regular intervals for healthier growth at initial/vegetative stages.
  • Dry conditions will have negative impact on air quality index in urban (southern and central Punjab) areas of the country.
  • Dust-raising winds will also start in southern parts of the Punjab, upper Sindh.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan seeks Interpol's help to arrest foreign national suspected of killing cop

Pakistan seeks Interpol's help to arrest foreign national suspected of killing cop
Who's in the run to become Pakistan's next army chief?

Who's in the run to become Pakistan's next army chief?

PM Office receives summary of COAS, CJCSC appointments

PM Office receives summary of COAS, CJCSC appointments
PM Shehbaz summons meeting of ruling partners

PM Shehbaz summons meeting of ruling partners
PPP vows to hold local govt polls in Karachi, Hyderabad smoothly

PPP vows to hold local govt polls in Karachi, Hyderabad smoothly
PTI has no favourite among candidates for army's top slot: Fawad

PTI has no favourite among candidates for army's top slot: Fawad
COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa pays farewell visit to Quetta Garrison

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa pays farewell visit to Quetta Garrison
Khawaja Asif confirms PM Office receives summary for appointment of army and joint chief

Khawaja Asif confirms PM Office receives summary for appointment of army and joint chief
People behind leak of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s income tax records identified: Ishaq Dar

People behind leak of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s income tax records identified: Ishaq Dar
Delay in sending summary on army chief’s appointment ‘violation of constitution’: Abbasi

Delay in sending summary on army chief’s appointment ‘violation of constitution’: Abbasi
Court ends proceedings in assets beyond means case against Ishaq Dar

Court ends proceedings in assets beyond means case against Ishaq Dar
Local body polls in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on January 15: ECP

Local body polls in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on January 15: ECP