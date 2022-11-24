Karachi's temperature to hit as low as 15°C in next 24 hours

Fruit sellers sit around a fire to keep themselves warm during the early morning hours along a road in Karachi, Dec 30, 2013. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast that the temperature in the port city could hit as low as 15°C as winters approach.

In a statement, the meteorological department said during the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature was recorded at 16°C.

The PMD also forecast that during the next 24 hours, the temperature could remain the highest at 30-32°C in Karachi. Moreover, the lowest temperature could be recorded between 15-17°C.

Humidity in the air stands at 85% and the winds might blow from the northwest in the metropolis, the statement added.

Pakistan's outlook

In its weather outlook for the country, the meteorological department said mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts during the next 12 hours.

However, foggy conditions are likely to develop over the plain districts of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours, Radio Pakistan quoted the PMD as saying.

During the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature in major cities was as follows: Islamabad and Muzaffarabad 6°C, Lahore 13°C, Peshawar 8°C, Quetta zero, Gilgit -1°C, and Murree 4°C.

The next two months

Lower-than-normal air pressure and a weak La Nina situation are expected to prevail in the country, according to the Met department's outlook for the remaining and next two months.

It stated overall, a tendency for normal to below-normal precipitation is likely over the country with maximum negative departure over the northern half.

Northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan may receive below-normal precipitation whereas southern Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh are expected to receive nearly normal precipitation during the forecast season.

"The temperatures are expected to remain above normal over northern parts of the country, slightly above normal over western to south-western parts and nearly normal over eastern parts with a tendency towards below normal night time temperatures over southwestern parts during the forecast season," the outlook document stated.

The possible impacts

- The temperatures are expected to decrease gradually during the forecast season.

- Dry conditions during the start of the season will be favourable for harvesting of kharif crops in the country. However, the rabi crops especially wheat would be required to irrigate at regular intervals for healthier growth at initial/vegetative stages.

- Dry conditions will have negative impact on air quality index in urban (southern and central Punjab) areas of the country.

- Dust-raising winds will also start in southern parts of the Punjab, upper Sindh.