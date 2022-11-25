Man robbed of $50,000 in Karachi

A man was robbed of $50,000 in Karachi. — Geo.tv/Files

Robbers deprive man of $50,000 in Clifton area of Karachi.

KARACHI: A man was deprived of a whooping $50,000 (Rs11.2m) by robbers when he was returning home after withdrawing the money from a bank in the Clifton area of Karachi on Thursday.

According to reports, Zulfiqar Ali — who returned to Pakistan from abroad on November 19 — was on his way home after withdrawing cash from the bank situated in Clifton’s Block-5 when the unidentified armed men riding on two motorcycles intercepted him and looted $50,000 in cash from him. Meanwhile, the suspects managed to flee from the scene.

Zulfiqar Ali told the journalists, “I returned Karachi from abroad on November 19 and contacted the bank on November 21 for withdrawal of the cash. The bank’s administration handed over the amount on November 24.”

The citizen said that when he reached near Boat Basin, the bandits deprived him of his hard-earned money. The police officials said that a case has been registered in this regard at the Boat Basin Police Station. The officials said that the police were investigating the case from all aspects.